Intl. Conference of Iranian Aerospace Society slated for May

TEHRAN – The 23rd International Conference of the Iranian Aerospace Society is scheduled to be held from May 20 to 22 in Tehran.

The conference is centered around Aerodynamics, Propulsion, Flight dynamics and control, Space Science and Technology, Aerospace structure, Electronic and Communication, Management and Law, Security and Reliability, Artificial Intelligence, Environment and Remote sensing, Climate and Space Radiation, and Economics.

The conference will bring together prominent scientists and experts in Aerospace; it will also include articles, speeches, technical meetings, an exhibition of industrial products, and educational workshops for students and those interested.

Iran’s aerospace at a glance

Iran took its initial steps in the aerospace industry in 1959, along with Iran becoming a member of the United Nations. It opened a national remote sensing center in Tehran under a program named “human use in outer space”.

In addition to performing remote sensing, the national remote sensing center was also responsible for determining suitable sites for launching various space sectors, including information receiving and satellite launching bases.

Iran has experienced many ups and downs in launching satellites. In 1977, Iranian experts decided to launch a satellite after passing various courses, but the decision was postponed until 1986 when the sanctions fell short in comparison with Iranian experts’ will, and Iran booked three orbits for its three satellites.

According to the fourth development plan, Iran must launch one satellite every year. Currently, the three orbital points (26, 34, and 47 degrees east) are registered in the name of Iran in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Importance of aerospace

The aerospace industry is crucial for the global economy, generating billions of dollars in revenue and employing millions of people. This industry supports the civilian aviation sector, providing passenger aircraft and cargo planes for travel and commerce.

Aerospace industries design, manufacture, test, sell, and maintain airplanes, helicopters, rockets, satellites, spacecraft, and their parts. This industry is also a scientific, engineering, and commercial effort by humans to travel to the atmosphere and beyond the atmosphere to exploit its benefits.

The comprehensive document of Iran’s aerospace development includes plans in the aerospace field; for example, paragraph 1 of the 5th chapter emphasizes space discoveries. According to the second paragraph, Iran should achieve the top rank in the region in the field of space conquest and mastery through relevant sciences and technologies by using the capabilities of the country’s universities and scientific and research centers. The third paragraph focuses on sending humans to space.

On August 24, 2016, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pointed to the country's progress in aerospace, nuclear issues, nano, and biotechnology.

The day of the launching of the Omid satellite on February 2, 2009, is called National Aerospace Day.

In the past century, the world has witnessed the rapid progress of science and technology. This rapid progress has enhanced the level of well-being for people. It has improved the standards of living and provided services to citizens in the aviation industry.

