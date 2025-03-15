Iran's “Mahfel” Quranic program kicks off in Indonesia

TEHRAN-The popular Iranian Quranic program "Mahfel" is currently taking place in Indonesia.

Organized by the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Indonesia, the program began on Friday and will run for five days, Mehr reported.

Two international reciters from the Iran, Ahmad Abolqasemi and Hamed Shakernejad, hosts of the acclaimed program "Mahfel", will be visiting Indonesia to host various programs in collaboration with organizations and Quranic elites in the country, the report added.

Mohammadreza Ebrahimi, Iranian Cultural Attaché in Indonesia, who is managing this event, emphasized that their efforts in executing this initiative are focused on holding programs at major mosques in Indonesia.

“As such, the Istiqlal Mosque — the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, where the Imam is the Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs — and Al-Azhar Mosque, a branch of the famous Al-Azhar Mosque in Egypt, have been selected to host this grand Quranic gathering.”

The presence of approximately 280 million Muslims in Indonesia has elevated the significance of Quranic activities, he stated.

“Additionally, various organizations in this country work tirelessly to cultivate human resources based on Quranic culture. Therefore, this year, the Cultural Attaché’s office of Iran has placed special emphasis on Quranic activities and cultural interactions centered around the Holy Quran," he added.

Highlighting the special status of the holy month of Ramadan among the people of Indonesia, Ebrahimi added that diverse programs revolving around the Holy Quran will take place across various regions of Indonesia during this period.

He underscored the cultural and linguistic similarities shared by Iran and Indonesia.

"In the realm of religion, the Holy Quran serves as a significant point of commonality between the two nations. Despite the challenges faced in bringing the “Mahfel” group to Indonesia, we have achieved this great event in collaboration with Iranian and Indonesian organizations."

He also mentioned one of the key features of this gathering is showcasing unity among Shia and Sunni Muslims.

“While the Indonesian people are aware of Iran's cultural capacities, there is limited awareness of the religious commonalities between the two nations. The objective of this Quranic gathering is to bring the hearts of Muslims from both countries closer together.”

The Holy Quran is the axis of unity and coexistence among various sects, he said and added: “We aim to highlight the Quranic potentials of both countries to their officials and peoples. The excellent and impactful program 'Mahfel' has garnered support among diverse movements in Indonesia, and we have leveraged the presence of these two reciters to foster unity among the Muslims of the two nations."

Therefore, the Iranian group will spend five days in Indonesia, where they will conduct programs in the attractive format of 'Mahfel' with the involvement of Indonesian elites across four cities, he noted.

Meetings with high-ranking Indonesian officials, including the Minister of Religious Affairs and other related authorities, are part of the “Mahfel” group's itinerary, he explained.

Moreover, over a hundred journalists will be present at the programs, which will be broadcast on reputable and widely viewed state and private television networks. Additionally, news agencies and print media outlets will cover this event extensively.

Ahmad Abolqasemi, renowned for his international Quran recitations across 36 countries, brings a wealth of experience and a captivating presence to the program. As a war veteran, Abolqasemi's beautiful recitations and engaging demeanor resonate with audiences, particularly young people and teenagers.

Hamed Shakernejad, a top-ranking contestant in international Quranic competitions in Saudi Arabia, has garnered popularity among the youth for his distinctive recitation style. Shakernejad's dynamic approach adds diversity to the "Mahfel" program, drawing significant attention.

The "Mahfel" program stands out for its diverse lineup of individuals from various fields, setting it apart from traditional Quran-centric shows. In addition to Quran memorizers and reciters, the program incorporates group singing, recitation, and declamation, adding a unique flair and energy that captivates viewers and keeps the program dynamic.

The carefully crafted rhythm and varied topics, coupled with the expertise of the host and editing team in shaping rhythmic structures, ensure a seamless transition from slow-paced moments to lively segments, preventing monotony and fatigue.

By featuring participants from different countries, "Mahfel" aims to provide a global perspective and showcase diverse cultural representations. The inclusion of individuals from various nations highlights the Quran's role as a unifying force, fostering solidarity and interconnectedness among Muslims worldwide.

