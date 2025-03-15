Iran envoy condemns Israel's use of Islamophobia as a political tool

TEHRAN – In an address marking the International Day against Islamophobia, Amir Saeed Iravani, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, criticized Israel for perpetuating Islamophobia to justify its actions and policies. He called for global unity in combating religious discrimination and intolerance.

Iravani highlighted the adoption of General Assembly resolution 76/254 as a pivotal step in addressing Islamophobia, emphasizing the need for legislative and policy measures to counter hate speech and discrimination. He also praised the resolution on "measures to combat Islamophobia," which underscored the importance of raising awareness and eradicating Islamophobia in all its forms.

The ambassador expressed deep concern over the widespread anti-Muslim campaigns propagated through media and social platforms, noting their detrimental impact on vulnerable Muslim communities. He specifically condemned Israel's actions, stating, “The world continues to witness daily aggressions against Palestinians,” and highlighted that Israel is fabricating a link between Islam and terrorism to justify its crimes against Palestinians.

Iravani also addressed the defamation of Islamic values and desecration of holy symbols in Western countries, urging nations to criminalize such acts and engage in collective efforts to combat Islamophobia.

The ambassador also reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to combating religious extremism and expressed support for the newly appointed Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to combat Islamophobia, H.E. Mr. Moratinos. He emphasized Iran’s readiness to collaborate closely with the Special Envoy in advancing these efforts.

