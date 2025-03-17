Rainfall drops by 36% in current water year

TEHRAN – From the beginning of the current water year (September 23, 2024) till March 14, precipitations across the country amounted to 96.6 mm, indicating a 36-percent decrease compared to 152.4 mm recorded in the same period last year, according to the Metrological Organization.

Over the past week, from March 8 to 14, about 6.4 mm of rainfall was recorded in the country, showing a 22.8–percent decrease compared to 8.3 mm received in the long term, ISNA reported.

From the beginning of the last Iranian month (February 19) till March 14, about 22.9 mm of rainfall was recorded in the country, showing a four–percent decrease compared to 23.9 mm received in the long term.

From the beginning of the winter till March 14, the recorded rainfall amounted to 62.7 mm, which is 32.8 percent less than the recorded normal amount, 93.3 percent.

Mazandaran is the only province that has had more rainfall compared to the long-term average, experiencing a 3.7 mm increase.

Precipitations in other provinces have been less than normal. Hormozgan province has received the lowest amount of rainfall, recording 71.2 percent less rain than normal.

Tehran province is also among the provinces that have received low rainfall. In the current water year, it has only received an average of 98.5 mm, which indicates a 39.9 percent decrease compared to the 163.8 mm recorded in the long-term average.

Normal, less than normal precipitation forecast for a month

Average rainfall is forecasted to be less than normal from March 10 to April 4 and normal from April 5 to 20, according to the Metrological Organization.

From March 17 to 24, precipitations are projected to be less than normal in most parts of the country and normal in some parts of the northwest and west of the country.

In the northern half of the country, the temperature will reach 3 to 6 °C, and in some parts of the northwest strip, it will exceed 6 °C. The temperature will be less than 3 °C in other parts.

In the next week, the average rainfall is forecast to be less than normal. The temperature over the Caspian coastal strip is expected to be normal. In the northern half, it will get 3 to 5 °C, and in other areas, it will be about 1 to 3 °C above normal.

From March 30 to April 5, precipitations are estimated to be normal with a tendency to be below normal. The average temperature will be normal along the Caspian coastal strip and 1 to 3 °C above normal in other regions.

Within next two weeks, April 5 to 20, rainfall is forecast to be normal and above normal. The air temperature in the northern half of the country will be 1 to 3 °C above normal from April 5 to 12, and in other areas, it will be 1 °C above normal. The air temperature in most parts of the country will be normal from April 13 to 20.

MT/MG