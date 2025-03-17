Ariana Neumann’s “When Time Stopped” available in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the book “When Time Stopped: A Memoir of My Father's War and What Remains” written by Ariana Neumann has been released in the bookstores across Iran.

Mohammad Javadi has translated the book and Noon Publication has brought it out in 352 pages, ISNA reported.

In 1941, the first Neumann family member was taken by the Nazis, arrested in German-occupied Czechoslovakia for bathing in a stretch of river forbidden to Jews. He was transported to Auschwitz. Eighteen days later his prisoner number was entered into the morgue book.

Of 34 Neumann family members, 25 were murdered by the Nazis. One of the survivors was Hans Neumann, who, to escape the German death net, traveled to Berlin and hid in plain sight under the Gestapo’s eyes. What Hans experienced was so unspeakable that, when he built an industrial empire in Venezuela, he couldn’t bring himself to talk about it. All his daughter Ariana knew was that something terrible had happened.

When Hans died, he left Ariana a small box filled with letters, diary entries, and other memorabilia. Ten years later Ariana finally summoned the courage to have the letters translated, and she began reading. What she discovered launched her on a worldwide search that would deliver indelible portraits of a family loving, finding meaning, and trying to survive amid the worst that can be imagined.

Originally published in 2020, “When Time Stopped” is a detective story and an epic family memoir, spanning nearly 90 years and crossing oceans. Neumann brings each relative to vivid life. In uncovering her father’s story after all these years, she discovers nuance and depth to her own history and liberates poignant and thought-provoking truths about the threads of humanity that connect all people.

Ariana Neumann is the New York Times bestselling author of “When Time Stopped,” which won the Dayton Peace Prize for Non-Fiction in 2021, Best Memoir at the Jewish Book Awards in 2020, and was shortlisted for various prizes including The Wingate Prize.

Ariana was born and grew up in Venezuela. She has a B.A. in History and French literature from Tufts University, an M.A. in Spanish and Latin American literature from New York Universit,y and a postgraduate diploma in psychology of religion from the University of London. She previously was involved in publishing, worked as a foreign correspondent for Venezuela’s The Daily Journal and her writing has appeared in a variety of publications including The European, the Jewish Book Council, and The New York Times.

She lives in London with her family. Currently, she is working on her second book, “The Saved”.

