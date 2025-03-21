BEIJING- A group of journalists from across the globe toured the headquarters of China Global Television Network (CGTN), a leading international news organization, in Beijing on Thursday.

The visit provided a unique and unparalleled opportunity for the journalists to witness firsthand the significant advancements China has made in media technology and news production.

The tour included demonstrations of CGTN's state-of-the-art broadcasting facilities, including its advanced studios, AI-powered newsgathering tools, and sophisticated data analysis systems used for content creation and distribution.

The foreign journalists were also given insights into CGTN's multi-platform strategy, reaching audiences globally through television, online platforms, and social media.

The visit highlights China's growing influence in the global media landscape and provides the media corps with a deeper understanding of the country's approach to international news coverage in contrast with what some perceive as biased reporting prevalent in mainstream Western media outlets.

International journalists have been notably impressed by the substantial progress China has achieved in media technology and news production during their tour of CGTN’s headquarters The journalists who visited the news organization are all participating in a media exchange program organized by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC). The visit offered them a chance to interact with their counterparts and executives from CGTN, engaging in discussions on various subjects, including China's economic growth, technological progress, international relations, and cultural initiatives.

In a meeting with the CIPCC journalists, CGTN’s deputy editor-in-chief highlighted the news network’s global influence.

“CGTN is the flagship international broadcast of China. We now have 24/7 broadcasts through six TV channels, 148 radio frequencies, one international video news agency, and a new media cluster, which includes official websites, mobile apps and over 700 overseas social media accounts. These are in 82 different languages,” Cao Ri said.

He added that the Beijing-based CGTN has three production centers in Nairobi, London and Washington along with 24 overseas production units. “We have an international production team of professionals from more than 70 countries and regions. CGTN's TV services reach over 700 million global users, with new media platforms having over 600 million followers, 90 percent of whom are overseas.”

The deputy editor-in-chief of the Chinese news outlet also threw a spotlight on its global reach.

“CGTN has achieved a daily global readership of over 178 million. Its reporting network covers 180 countries and regions. In comparison, I think we are roughly equal to that of CNN and the BBC, if not more than that,” he said.

CGTN’s deputy editor-in-chief says the Chinese news network’s global reach is “roughly equal to that of CNN and the BBC, if not more than that” Cao further referred to CGTN’s cooperation with the CIPCC. “As to our cooperation with China's International Press Communication Center, the CIPCC journal's delegation program has been running for over a decade, as far as I understand, bringing foreign journalists to China to exchange ideas, explore the country and engage with local communities. And through discussions, visits, and firsthand experiences, they have a deeper understanding of the country's development and the current lives of the Chinese people. I think probably you all have had that experience.”

CGTN commenced operations on December 31, 2016. It creates content for television, radio, and digital platforms in five languages: English, Spanish, French, Arabic, and Russian. The organization’s objective is to deliver precise and timely news coverage to global audiences, along with comprehensive audiovisual services, thereby fostering communication and understanding between China and the international community, as well as enhancing cultural exchanges and mutual trust with other nations. Committed to the principles of objectivity, rationality, and balanced reporting, CGTN strives to fulfill its mission of "See the difference" by offering information from a variety of viewpoints.

Presently, Thursday’s visit to CGTN highlighted its potential to serve as a significant alternative to Western media outlets, which are often accused of perpetuating biased and, at times, inaccurate portrayals of global events and cultures. While Western media maintains a dominant position in international news dissemination, concerns regarding its inherent biases and selective reporting continue to grow. CGTN's emergence offers a contrasting viewpoint, allowing audiences access to stories and perspectives often overlooked or framed differently by its Western counterparts.

