Iran, UAE express deep concern over fatal Israeli, US raids against Gaza, Yemen

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a phone call on Friday expressed deep concern over the Israeli regime’s resumption of Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip and the United States' deadly pro-Israeli attacks against Yemen.

Araghchi strongly denounced the Israeli regime’s mass killings of around a thousand innocent Palestinians since Tuesday when Tel Aviv re-launched the war, emphasizing that it had flagrantly violated a ceasefire agreement with Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement.

He also condemned the U.S. military’s ongoing attacks on Yemen, which have resulted in the deaths of scores of innocent women and children, while devastating the already impoverished country's vital infrastructures.

"The crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and the U.S. aggression against Yemen require an urgent and collective response from regional and Islamic nations to halt these atrocities and prevent further insecurity across the [West Asia] region," Araghchi asserted, Press TV reported.

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed serious concern over the deteriorating regional situation, describing it as highly alarming.

He stressed the need for continued consultations between regional nations to prevent further escalation and instability.

According to reports, Israeli forces have intensified their aerial bombardments and ground assaults in Gaza, targeting residential areas, hospitals, and refugee shelters in blatant defiance of the international humanitarian law.

Similarly, the U.S. military’s repeated airstrikes in Yemen have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the country. On Thursday, an American attack on a residential neighborhood in the Yemeni capital Sana’a killed multiple civilians, including children, and destroyed several homes.

The attack is part of Washington’s efforts at stopping Yemen’s pro-Palestinian operations that have been targeting sensitive and strategic Israeli targets since the Gaza war was resumed.