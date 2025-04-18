100 MW of new solar plants ready for inauguration across Iran

TEHRAN – Iran’s Energy Ministry announced on Thursday that 15 newly constructed solar power plants with a combined capacity of 100 megawatts are ready for operation across the country, despite a delay in the official inauguration ceremony originally planned for this week.

In a statement, the ministry said the plants were scheduled to be inaugurated simultaneously on Thursday, April 17, during a visit by the Energy Minister to Alborz Province. However, the visit was postponed due to a scheduling conflict, pushing the official launch of the facilities to a later date.

The 15 completed solar units are located across multiple provinces, including Isfahan (Naein, Kuhpayeh), Yazd (Khezrabad, Abarkouh), Razavi Khorasan (Chenaran 2 and 3, Kashmar, Bahariyeh), South Khorasan (Khusf), Kerman (Jiroft, Shahrbabak 2 and 3), Markazi (Mahallat), and Alborz (Hashtgerd, Eshtehard).

According to the ministry, 400 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity—equivalent to one-third of all capacity installed in previous years—have been added to the national grid during the first seven months of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration. With the upcoming launch of these new units, Iran’s total renewable energy capacity will rise to 500 megawatts.

Earlier, some media outlets reported the cancellation of the inauguration events in various provinces, prompting the ministry to clarify that the projects are fully completed and will be officially launched soon.

EF/