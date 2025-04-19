Italian firm partners with Mazandaran for handicraft training and export development

TEHRAN – The tourism chief of Mazandaran province has announced a joint plan for specialized handicraft training courses in collaboration with the Italian international company Cheche.

The initiative aims to help enhance skills and boost export opportunities for local artisans, CHTN quoted Hossein Izadi as saying on Friday.

Izadi added that a memorandum of understanding has been signed between Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, specifically the Deputy for Handicrafts, and Cheche, focusing on advanced training in design and fashion.

“Mazandaran has been selected as the leading and pilot province for the implementation of this program,” Izadi said. “Specialized online training courses will be held for handicraft professionals and university graduates in cooperation with Italian universities.”

The courses will be conducted simultaneously in Tehran and Mazandaran through virtual classes led by Italian university professors. Upon completion and passing of final exams, participants will receive internationally recognized certificates issued by the Italian organizers.

Izadi also highlighted the upcoming participation of Iranian artisans in the world's largest handicrafts exhibition, scheduled for next month in Italy. He noted that the Cheche company has already begun marketing Mazandaran's handicraft products and, given the company’s strong interest, exports to Italy are expected to commence soon.

Based on available data, Iran exported $224 million worth of handicrafts during the past Persian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2025), with an equal amount estimated to have been exported through suitcase trade, according to the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

The picture-perfect province has long been a highly popular destination for domestic travelers. Its varied nature features plains, prairies, forests, and rainforests stretching from the sandy beaches of the Caspian Sea to the rugged and snowcapped Alborz sierra, including Mount Damavand, one of the highest peaks and volcanos in Asia.

AM