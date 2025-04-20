Reza Darvish quits as Persepolis general manager

TEHRAN – Reza Darvish is no longer the Persepolis general manager after more than three years.

His resignation follows a loss to Sepahan in the Iran football league.

During his tenure, Darvish led Persepolis to two league titles but also saw the team miss out on two others.

Ali Inanlou is expected to be appointed as the club’s interim general manager by the board of directors.

Persepolis, headed by İsmail Kartal, are most decorated football club in Iran football.