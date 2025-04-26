Iran calls for balanced tourism exchange with Turkey

TEHRAN - Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, has highlighted a significant imbalance in tourism exchanges between Iran and Turkey, calling for a strategic review of policies to achieve a more equitable flow of tourists between the two nations.

Speaking during his visit to Erzurum, Turkey, for the 6th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Tourism, Salehi-Amiri noted that over 3.5 million Iranians traveled to Turkey last year, compared to only about 580,000 Turkish tourists visiting Iran. "This meaningful difference calls for a revision in the tourism interaction policies of both countries and the realization of a strategic balance within the framework of cultural diplomacy," he said.

The minister emphasized the shared cultural heritage between Iran and Turkey, noting that these commonalities offer strong potential for expanded cooperation in the fields of cultural heritage, handicrafts, and joint cultural programming, ISNA reported.

Salehi-Amiri announced plans to organize two major cultural events, one in Tehran and another in a Turkish city, as part of initiatives under the "joint cultural year" declared by both countries.

"Through the instruments of culture and art, we aim to deepen the bonds between our nations. Every tourist visiting Iran becomes a cultural ambassador who can present a true image of the country to the world," he stated.

Ahead of the ministerial meeting, Salehi-Amiri, in various interviews with the media representatives, outlined Iran's strategic goals for the gathering, stressing the importance of showcasing Iran’s vast tourism assets to member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

“Iran, as one of the founding members of ECO and the host of its permanent secretariat in Tehran, must take an active role in strengthening this organization and achieving its regional objectives," he said.

Moreover, the Iranian minister underlined Iran’s commitment to enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation within ECO and proposed initiatives to activate the region's shared tourism capacities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salehi-Amiri stressed that active tourism diplomacy can pave the way for attracting foreign investment, particularly from ECO member states.

Among the key topics Iran will pursue at the meeting are the mutual designation of tourism destinations among ECO countries and the strengthening of cultural ties, he added.

“In the current sensitive regional situation, tourism and culture can serve as vital tools for fostering sustainable economic, cultural, and social convergence among the nations,” Salehi-Amiri concluded.

ECO is an intergovernmental regional organization encompassing countries from Europe, Caucuses and Central and West Asia, and South Asia with more than 460 million inhabitants and over 8 million square kilometers connecting Russia to the Persian Gulf and China to Europe. According to the organization, its overall objective is to materialize the sustainable economic development of its member states and the region as a whole.

