TEHRAN- The China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC) offered foreign journalists a unique opportunity on Saturday to explore Beijing’s iconic National Tennis Center, home to the famed Diamond Court.

All the reporters are participating in a media exchange program organized by the CIPCC. The tour blended sports education and cultural exchange, highlighting China’s commitment to fostering global dialogue through shared passions.

The National Tennis Center, renowned for hosting the China Open, is a sprawling complex that marries cutting-edge design with functional elegance. As journalists toured the facilities, they marveled at the futuristic architecture of the Diamond Court.

The highlight of the day was a tennis clinic led by Ms. Wen Yuan, Director of the RSPA China Teaching Area and a former national tennis team member. With a career steeped in both competitive play and coaching, Ms. Wen distilled the essence of tennis into accessible lessons.

Her teaching style blended technical rigor with warmth, encouraging even first-time players to swing with confidence. Participants paired up for practice rallies with laughter punctuating the sound of balls ricocheting across the court. Ms. Wen’s passion for the sport was infectious, transforming the session into more than a lesson—it became a celebration of movement, strategy, and camaraderie.

Stepping onto the Diamond Court, participants were reminded of its storied history. This hallowed ground has hosted some of most iconic figures such as Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic.

Standing where these legends competed was a humbling experience. For journalists more accustomed to reporting on sports than playing them, the opportunity to volley on the same stage was both surreal and inspiring.

The CIPCC’s initiative to include this tour in its exchange program underscores its mission to foster cross-cultural understanding through shared experiences. Sports, as a universal language, transcend political and linguistic barriers, creating common ground for dialogue. The National Tennis Center tour exemplified this ethos, blending education, physical activity, and historical context into a single enriching event.

Participants left with not only improved backhands but also deeper insights into China’s sporting culture. The country’s investment in world-class facilities like the National Tennis Center reflects its broader commitment to promoting athletic excellence and international collaboration.

The CIPCC’s dedication to creating meaningful exchanges between foreign journalists and Chinese institutions is invaluable. Days like these remind us that journalism is not just about observing—it’s about participating, learning, and connecting.

The CIPCC’s media exchange initiative continues to prove that cultural exchange is not confined to boardrooms or banquet halls; sometimes, it unfolds on a tennis court, racket in hand, with the ghosts of legends cheering you on.

