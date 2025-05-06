Venezuela to utilize Iran’s expertise in nanotechnology

TEHRAN – The preparation of a document for the development of nanotechnology in Venezuela using Iran’s knowledge and expertise has been discussed by officials from the two countries.

Emad Ahmadvand, the secretary of the headquarters for the Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council; Venezuela’s Ambassador to Iran, Carlos Antonio Alcalá Cordones, and Alberto Quintero, the Venezuelan deputy science minister, met in Tehran on Tuesday to foster scientific and technological ties, ISNA reported.

During the meeting, Quintero highlighted educational cooperation in the nanotechnology sector over the past two years, saying that Sharif University of Technology has held one-month intensive courses in Venezuela in this regard, IRNA reported.

As part of the program, Venezuelan researchers will participate in advanced laboratory courses, which are planned to be held in Iran, the official noted.

The two sides agreed on organizing collaborative scientific conferences and symposiums, publishing joint scientific articles, and indexing Venezuelan publications in international databases. Venezuelan officials also invited prominent Iranian professors to participate as key speakers in these events.

Moreover, the two sides emphasized the need to transfer nanotechnology to the construction, agriculture, and industry sectors. It was also decided to hold face-to-face and online laboratory training courses for Venezuelan researchers in Iran.

Following Ahmadvand’s proposal, the development of a document on the expansion of nanotechnology in Venezuela is put on the agenda of the cooperation. The document aims to develop a roadmap for future collaborations, utilizing the Iranian nanotechnology expertise.

Iran a global leader in nano-tech

Iran’s investment in nanotechnology research and development has led to the rise of the country as a global leader in nanotechnology, producing and exporting products to different countries across the world.

Access to domestic resources, competitive prices compared to Western countries, and high production of raw nano-materials, nano-catalysts, and advanced equipment, as well as geographical proximity to target markets in neighboring countries, reduced transportation costs, political and trade relations have made Iran a major manufacturer of nanotechnology products in the region and even some global markets.

Iran’s nanotechnology products in various industries are classified into 13 main categories including Civil engineering and construction; Optics, electronics, and photonics; Petroleum and petrochemicals; Pharmaceuticals, health, and well-being; home appliances; Power and energy; Raw materials; Chemicals; Textiles and clothing; Equipment; Automotive industry and transportation; Industrial machinery; Agriculture, animal husbandry, and Water, according to data published by the vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

Iran’s achievements in nanotechnology are noteworthy. The increase in scientific publications and sales of nano products proves Iran’s rise as a global leader in this field.

One of the industries that have experienced good growth in Iran in recent years is the nanotechnology industry, a subject area that has brought Iran to the impressive fourth place worldwide.

According to StatNano, a leading nanotechnology website, Iran has made great strides in the field of nanotechnology being ranked fourth in terms of nanotechnology publication.

This ranking proves the country’s remarkable scientific development.

The site considers the number of scientific articles to compare scientific progress in nanoscience, technology, and industry.

