Tehran-Baku relations enter promising new phase: Iran deputy FM

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has reaffirmed the strategic importance of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Iran, highlighting the growing momentum in bilateral relations and the two countries’ shared cultural and regional interests.

Speaking during a forum titled “Iran-Azerbaijan Relations in the Context of Regional Processes” on Tuesday, Khatibzadeh—who also heads the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Institute for Political and International Studies—underscored that Tehran and Baku are bound by historical ties, geographic proximity, and common regional aspirations.

“Azerbaijan holds a vital place in Iran’s neighborhood policy, and the close ties between our countries are rooted in shared values and mutual interests,” Khatibzadeh said. “Recent developments have ushered in a new and promising phase in our bilateral relations.”

He described Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Baku as a pivotal moment in this evolving relationship, calling it “a turning point in strategic dialogue and mutual trust.”

Khatibzadeh emphasized the need to remove artificial obstacles in bilateral ties and elevate cooperation to a higher level. “The current geopolitical and geo-economic shifts in the region necessitate adaptive and forward-looking policies. Artificial barriers must be removed, and our natural connections must be maximized.”

He also welcomed the prospect of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, stating that Tehran supports any diplomatic effort that enhances regional stability.

On the sidelines of the event, the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) of Iran and Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of International Relations signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen academic cooperation and launch joint projects. The agreement was signed by Khatibzadeh and Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijani center. Shafiyev also hailed President Pezeshkian’s trip as a positive sign of revitalized strategic engagement and trust-building.

President Pezeshkian’s official visit to Azerbaijan on April 28, at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, marked a significant step forward in regional diplomacy. During his trip, Pezeshkian and Aliyev signed seven bilateral cooperation agreements aimed at expanding trade, economic collaboration, and political coordination.

“Our visit is intended to strengthen ties and set an example of constructive regional engagement,” Pezeshkian said during the signing ceremony. “The agreements signed today will help our nations take new steps toward cooperation and regional integration.”

President Aliyev also expressed satisfaction with the discussions, describing them as fruitful and centered on mutual interests.

In a related development, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday that President Pezeshkian’s visit placed strong emphasis on joint commercial and investment initiatives. “This trip opened the door to increased bilateral investments and deeper economic engagement,” she said.

She added that, as part of ongoing cooperation, daily direct flights between Tehran and Baku will soon be established—a move aimed at enhancing people-to-people ties and facilitating economic exchange.

Confirming the development, Amin Taraffo, Advisor to the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, told reporters on May 6 that direct flights between Tehran, Tabriz, and Baku are planned for the near future.