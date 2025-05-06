The date for next round of Iran-US talks under study: Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday night that the date for the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States is being studied.

Ismail Baqaei said as soon as the date and venue of the talks are finalized, the necessary information will be given by the Omani foreign minister, who acts as a mediator between Iran and the United States.

No specific date has yet been set for this round of negotiations, but Oman’s proposal to hold the talks early next week is being reviewed, he pointed out.