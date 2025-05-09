Preserving the past, building the future: Kandelous and the path to sustainable tourism

KANDELOUS (Mazandaran province) – Nestled in the heart of Iran’s Alborz mountain range and just 35 kilometers from the Caspian Sea, the ancient village of Kandelous offers an authentic rural escape for those in search of tradition, tranquility, and natural beauty.

With a heritage that stretches back to prehistoric times and a commitment to sustainable tourism, Kandelous has been nominated for the UN Tourism’s Best Tourism Villages label ­­– a recognition reserved for rural destinations that exemplify cultural richness, environmental stewardship, and inclusive development.

The present report explores why Kandelous is a deserving candidate.

A village with deep cultural roots

According to local historians and archaeological evidence, Kandelous dates back to prehistory, making it one of the oldest continuously inhabited villages in northern Iran. The village’s historic urban fabric, including its preserved alleyways and traditional architectural styles, speaks of a community deeply respectful of its past.

The original names of its old lanes are still in use today, inscribed on hand-painted signs that serve as reminders of the village’s linguistic and social continuity.

Beyond tangible heritage, Kandelous is rich in intangible culture as well. One of its most compelling oral traditions is the legend of Mina and the Panther, a folkloric tale passed down through generations, capturing the imagination of locals and visitors alike. Traditional festivals, handicrafts, herbal medicine practices, and active participation of villagers in the cultural life of Kandelous are ongoing testaments to its intangible heritage.

A living museum of village life

At the heart of Kandelous lies its remarkable rural museum, one of the oldest of its kind in West Asia. Housing over 8,300 artifacts, including items dating back to the first millennium BC, the museum is a trove of anthropology and ethnography.

From ancient pottery and agricultural tools to household items and ritualistic objects, it offers a comprehensive look into the evolution of rural life in Iran.

Notably, the museum also features photographs and memorabilia of foreign dignitaries and ambassadors who have visited Kandelous over the years, showcasing its growing reputation as a cultural destination. This blend of local pride and international visibility strengthens its profile as a globally relevant site.

Revitalizing tradition through economic and environmental sustainability

Kandelous is not just a relic of the past – it is an evolving community with a vision for sustainable economic development. A key driver of this is the village’s capacity to cultivate medicinal herbs, a tradition that has been transformed into a viable economic activity. Local families grow, harvest, and process herbs, integrating age-old knowledge with modern packaging and distribution methods.

Moreover, workshops for producing traditional organic goodsincluding handicrafts, soaps, and herbal oils – serve both local markets and tourists. These initiatives not only bolster household incomes but also preserve artisanal skills and promote circular economies.

Moreover, the village has taken active steps to train locals, especially women and youth, in entrepreneurship, marketing, and sustainable farming techniques.

Efforts to improve water management, reduce single-use plastics, and protect local biodiversity are in place, reflecting Kandelous’s dedication to environmental stewardship – an essential criterion for the UN recognition.

Empowering local communities and women

One of the standout features of Kandelous is an active partnership of women in both cultural and economic spheres. From training jobs, managing guesthouses and local workplaces to participating in medicinal plant cultivation and cultural performances, women remain key agents in sustaining village life – just as they were in the past.

The village also benefits from a proactive local administration that has invested in healthcare, tourism infrastructure, and education, ensuring that the benefits of tourism are equitably distributed. Tourism safety, sanitation, and accessibility have been significantly improved over recent years, encouraging more visitors while maintaining a balance with local life.

Gastronomy, hospitality, and visitor experience

Food is a powerful expression of culture, and in Kandelous, local gastronomy thrives. Visitors are invited to experience traditional Mazandarani cuisine made from locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients. Village homes and eco-lodges serve dishes that highlight the region’s agricultural richness, often accompanied by storytelling, music, and craft demonstrations.

Speaking to the Tehran Times, one of the villagers underlined: “It is important for us that visitors routinely express high satisfaction, feel a uniqueness of the cultural experience, the beauty of the natural surroundings, and the warmth of our hospitality.”

Final note

Kandelous is more than a scenic mountain village – it is a living, breathing testament to the harmony of culture, nature, and sustainability.

Its nomination for the UN Tourism’s Best Tourism Villages label is not only appropriate but overdue. By preserving its deep-rooted traditions while embracing progressive environmental and economic policies, Kandelous exemplifies the values at the heart of responsible rural tourism.

In a world where authenticity is becoming rare, Kandelous offers a rare, rich experience that honors the past and prepares for a resilient future.

