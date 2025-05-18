World Family Doctor Day: building mental resilience in a changing world

TEHRAN - People face pressures and adverse situations at all stages of their lives, which can threaten their mental and physical health. However, humans have the ability to cope with these pressures and continue their lives.

Resilience is a necessity of life in today's world. Various problems and pressures arising from the workplace, personal life, rapid social changes, natural disasters, etc. are among the issues that impose great pressure on individuals. Resilience is a suitable skill for overcoming life's problems, even when there are unfavorable and difficult conditions. It can help people maintain themselves in this difficult situation.

Resilient behaviors help people overcome negative experiences and turn them into positive experiences.

Since family medicine is a type of medicine in which family doctors are in direct contact with families and are responsible for preventive care and are health-oriented physicians, that is, in addition to treating the disease, they also pay attention to physical and mental health and the environment and all factors affecting the health of the people under their care.

In other words, they are well acquainted with all aspects of family and population health and factors affecting the health of people, such as water, air, environment, etc.

They understand the feelings and behaviors of those around them and have a positive effect on themselves, their surroundings, and their environment. By having a close relationship with the people under their care, patients talk to them about their concerns and challenges.

Based on individual and social responsibility, they teach their population that obstacles are part of every human life, and therefore, they should deal with problems in a completely flexible manner. They teach that each person is responsible for their own circumstances and should not blame external sources, although some obstacles are beyond human control, such as natural disasters, floods, earthquakes, loss of loved ones, etc.

Family doctors teach individuals and families to positively influence their situation and future by finding effective solutions. They teach problem-solving skills to their population.

They teach self-awareness and conscious decision-making and transfer this awareness to their population.

They teach their population to always imagine themselves as a survivor when they are faced with a crisis so that they can overcome the situation.

They teach them to seek help from a counselor or those around them whenever necessary.

Therefore, family doctors are resilient individuals in the world's health system who act consciously, have an internal source of control, have problem-solving skills, have strong social connections, take responsibility for their actions and decisions, and can teach resilience to society.

The slogan of World Family Doctor Day on May 19, 2025, is "Building Mental Resilience in a Changing World". For this reason, the central role of the family physician in supporting mental health has been given this name.

At the end, a poem by the great Iranian poet, Hakim Omar Khayyam Neyshaburi, is presented to you:

Until we join our hands in one delight,

Let's not be slaves to sorrow, lost in night.

Let's share a breath before the break of day-

For many dawns will rise, and we'll decay.

The author is a life direct member of the World Organization of Family Doctors (WONCA)