New book brings ancient skeletons of Iranian plateau to life through storytelling and science

TEHRAN - A newly published Persian-language book titled “101 Narrations from Skeletons of Ancient Sites of Iranian Plateau” by Mehrnoosh Zadehdabagh offers a unique glimpse into the lives—and deaths—of ancient inhabitants of Iran.

Released by Nowsadeh Publications, the 288-page book presents narratives and stories that span from the Paleolithic period through to the Qajar era, providing readers with insights into the evolution of architecture, diet, burial practices, clothing, and environmental adaptation over millennia.

Zadehdabagh combines scientific research with storytelling to make complex archaeological findings more accessible to a general audience. To bring the ancient world closer to the modern reader, the author also incorporates artificial intelligence-generated imagery to visualize some of the skeletal remains and their contexts.

According to the author, by presenting archaeology through an engaging narrative format, the book seeks to inspire the development of cultural content such as films, animations, video games, and educational materials, particularly for children and teenagers.

