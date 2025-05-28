SCO turned into a powerful force in fight against narcotics: official

TEHRAN – The dedication and commendable efforts of all member states have transformed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) into a powerful institution, particularly in the fight against illicit drugs, Mohammad Narimani, an official with the Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ), has said.

“Coming together to strengthen our collective response to challenges signifies that unity, rather than geography, defines our efforts in the fight against drugs,” Mehr news agency quoted Narimani as saying.

The official made the remarks while addressing a regular meeting of senior officials of Anti-Drug Agencies of SCO Member States, which was held on May 26 and 27 in Xi’an, China.

The situation in the region is becoming more and more complicated in terms of cultivation, production, trafficking of the opiates, psychotropic substances, and their precursor chemicals, as well as drug abuse, he added.

As opium cultivation and production lowers, sometimes they increase, or, in parallel with the decrease in opium production, the production of psychotropic substances such as methamphetamine increases.

However, the problem persists and remains strong. Decriminalization of drug-related crimes has also worsened the situation and challenged the fight against narcotics, Narimani stressed.

The official went on to elaborate on the country’s successful measures in dealing with illicit drugs and drug trafficking, including the establishment of the Regional Center for Treatment of Drug Use Disorders in 2019. He also proposed establishing a specialized center for substance abuse treatment and demand reduction in Tehran.

During the meeting, the results of the activities of working groups on anti-drug cooperation within the SCO were summarized, and issues of preparation for the upcoming meeting this year of heads of competent authorities of SCO member states empowered to combat illicit drug trafficking were discussed.

The anti-drug agencies meeting was established in 2009. The tasks of this mechanism include developing interstate programs and plans to counter illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their precursors, organizing scientific and practical conferences, seminars, meetings, and working sessions, and assisting in the exchange of experience in the relevant field.

UNODC lauds Iran’s efforts

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) lauds the Iranian government for its substantial efforts and steadfast commitment to tackling drug trafficking.

On December 8, 2024, Alexander Fedulov, the UNODC Iran Country Representative, attended a high-level meeting which was held at the DCHQ on the occasion of the successful seizure of 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, the commander of the Iranian Border Guard, shared details of a major drug seizure in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

On September 10, 2024, Iranian forces successfully seized 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine. This operation underscored the relentless commitment of Iran’s border forces, who are at the forefront of combating the production and trafficking of drugs, particularly those originating in Afghanistan.

Brigadier General Goudarzi emphasized that the seizure not only reflects the escalating challenges posed by methamphetamine production in the region but also the dedication of Iran’s border guards, law enforcement, and customs officials in addressing this issue.

Fedulov, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Iranian authorities for their invaluable contributions to this global challenge.

Fedulov stressed the importance of strengthened regional cooperation and emphasized the need for further international support to bolster collective efforts in combating drug trafficking across West Asia.

The UNODC Country Representative stated that this successful operation will be presented to the international community as a testament to Iran’s noble resolve in combating drug trafficking and its dedication to regional security.

To enhance the operational capacity of the Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police, the UNODC has provided them with two Medical Devices, including a portable Doppler sonography and a veterinary anesthesia machine to support drug supply reduction activities in Iran.

In this line, an event was organized at the premises of the DCHQ in Tehran, with the presence of representatives from the UNODC Iran, DCHQ, and Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police (ANP), the UNODC website announced in a press release on November 18, 2024.

Iran remains one of the major transit routes for drug trafficking from Afghanistan to European countries. UNODC has built a strong partnership with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in several areas, including the capacity building for the Iranian law enforcement forces, and has been providing technical assistance to the Iranian Government in their fight against illicit trafficking of drugs and precursors.

MT/MG

