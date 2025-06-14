Iran fires 5th wave of retaliatory strikes, explosions reported across occupied territories 

TEHRAN – Multiple Hebrew-language media outlets have reported that Iranian missile strikes targeted various regions across Israel, including major cities and northern territories.

According to Zionist regime radio, Iranian missiles hit the Tel Aviv area, while additional reports confirm strikes on Rishon LeZion, a city located just south of Tel Aviv.

Some outlets claim that approximately 40 percent of the missiles launched by Iran struck Israeli territory. The Israeli military confirmed that this marks the fifth wave of missile attacks within hours, noting that the strikes targeted regions throughout the north, center, and south of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Explosions were reportedly heard in numerous areas, and at least three missiles are said to have struck northern parts of occupied Palestine.

The Israeli military acknowledged the scale of the attack, stating that dozens of missiles had been launched from Iran in the past hour. They have also claimed that while several of projectiles hit the targets, they were able to intercept a number of them.