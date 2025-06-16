Three social security employees and retirees killed in Israeli attacks in Tehran

TEHRAN — Three employees and retirees of Iran’s Social Security Organization lost their lives in recent Israeli attacks across Tehran.

Hadis Fakhari, a human resources expert at the West Tehran branch, was killed alongside her eight-year-old child at their residence. Her husband remains in critical condition. In a separate nighttime assault in the Shahrara neighborhood, retired healthcare workers Yousef Ghorbani and Kokab Hatami were also killed, along with their daughter.

The Social Security Organization’s Public Relations Office has expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims, the organization’s staff, and the Iranian public. The regime has so far killed at least 224 civilians in attacks on civilian infrastructure or residential complexes.