Israel attacks Arak Heavy Water Nuclear Facility, no casualties reported

TEHRAN - Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization confirmed on Thursday that Israel launched an attack targeting the Arak Heavy Water Nuclear Facility, also known as the Shahid Khondab Research Reactor, located in Iran’s central Markazi province.

According to a statement released by the organization, the strike occurred in the early morning hours but resulted in no casualties or injuries. The agency emphasized that preemptive security measures had been in place, preventing any threat to nearby residents or critical infrastructure.

"The attack resulted in no casualties or injuries. Thanks to security measures taken in advance, there is no risk or damage to the population in the area surrounding the facility," the statement read.

Iranian sources also confirmed that there was no nuclear leak or environmental hazard following the strike.

The incident has been formally reported to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iranian officials said, calling the Israeli action a dangerous escalation in the ongoing conflict with the Zionist regime.

AM

----- CAPTION: A satellite image dated June 14, 2025 shows the Arak nuclear facility in Iran. (Maxar Technologies/via Reuters)