National unity Is Iran’s path to victory amid U.S. tensions: Leader's aide

TEHRAN - Ali Larijani, advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has emphasized that national unity will be crucial for Iran’s success in the face of external pressures.

Speaking on recent developments, Larijani highlighted the deep sensitivity Iranians have toward their national dignity, noting that former President Trump’s remarks have wounded the collective spirit of the nation. Despite this, he stressed that Iran remains steadfast in upholding its principles and honor.

Larijani warned that adversaries will soon face defeat as Iran achieves significant victories. He called on the Iranian people to unite in support of their leadership and armed forces without showing any signs of weakness.

He also pointed out that supportive messages from various countries reflect how Iran’s resistance has become a source of inspiration, especially as regional resentment toward the Zionist regime grows more visible.

Addressing U.S. internal dynamics, Larijani criticized the lack of cohesion within American leadership. While acknowledging that thoughtful voices exist in the U.S., he described decision-makers as poorly advised. He condemned Trump’s recent statements as reckless and noted that despite attempts by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to mitigate damage, demands for Iran’s surrender continued unabated.

Larijani underscored that Iranians will never compromise their national dignity. He recalled how Trump previously tried—and failed—to buy off this dignity during negotiations before resorting to threats of military action, which only strengthened Iranian resolve.

Concluding with a quote from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Larijani affirmed: “No one may address a great, civilized nation this way.”