No problem in supply, distribution of basic goods

TEHRAN- The deputy agriculture minister for planning and economic affairs said that there are no problems in the supply and distribution of basic items needed by the people.

Akbar Fathi, who is also the Secretary of the Food Security Coordination Headquarters of the Ministry, stated about the measures taken by the Ministry of Agriculture to provide basic goods to the people in the current situation: "We have no problems in providing, procuring, and distributing basic items needed by the people."

Addressing the people, the official said: “People should do their normal and daily shopping, and if this is observed, we will not have any problems. Even the necessary forecast has been made for provinces that receive tourists and pilgrims and provinces that have more tourists, and special quotas have been set for these provinces so that there is no disruption in the supply, procurement, and distribution of essential goods.”

Iran's minister of industry, mining and trade has also said that there is no disruption in the supply of essential goods across the country, despite recent unrest following the attacks.

“There is no problem with the provision of people’s basic needs, and everything is proceeding as usual,” Seyed Mohammad Atabak told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Tehran.

He added that essential supplies are being delivered to provinces where demand has increased or conditions have changed.

“At this point, there is no concern about shortages,” Atabak said, noting that according to the agriculture minister, the country’s strategic reserves remain untouched.

MA