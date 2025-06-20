Israel's military bars media from publishing details of locations targeted by Iran: MEE

TEHRAN - Since Friday (June 13), when Israel launched attack on Iran, Israel has repeated targeted the country's military and nuclear facilities, as well as assassinated high-profile security, intelligence and military commanders as well as scientists.

The attacks, which have also targeted residential areas, have killed more 500 people and wounded at least 1,300, most of them civilians.

In response, Iran has fired barrages of missiles towards Haifa, Tel Aviv and other major Israeli cities, killing dozens, Middle East Eye reported.

Hundreds of missiles have been launched since Friday, and whilst Israel’s air defense systems are robust, they have been unable to stop all of them.

Israel's military censor, as a matter of policy, has barred local and international media outlets from publishing the details of the exact locations targeted.

Earlier this week, the Israeli army acknowledged in a statement that the country’s air defenses were not fully secure against missile attacks.