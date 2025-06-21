Iran volleyball to build on their progress

TEHRAN - Iran's national volleyball team, known as "Team Melli,", are currently participating in the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL). The team, under the guidance of coach Roberto Piazza, are focusing on improving their performance in Week 2.

They have recently competed in Week 1 and despite earning just one win in four matches, the team are looking to build on their progress, step by step.

The team are in the early stages of the tournament, having played against Brazil, the U.S., Slovenia and Ukraine in a challenging Week 1.

Amin Esmaeilnejad, an opposite hitter for Team Melli, highlighted the team's improvement, noting that they are "improving day by day, step by step".

Coach Roberto Piazza is focused on refining the team's skills and strategy for the VNL.

Individual players like Poria Hossein Khanzadeh, Bardia Saadat, and Morteza Sharifi have shown flashes of brilliance, indicating a strong talent pool.

The team's ability to compete in close matches, even when losing, suggests potential for future success.

Areas identified for improvement include tactical execution, particularly in serving and first reception.

The team's overall performance and ability to close out tight matches will be crucial for their success in the VNL.

Volleyball has a long history in Iran, with organized play starting in the early 20th century.

The Iranian men's national team have achieved notable success in international competitions, including the Asian Games and the World Championship.

The team's performance in the VNL will be closely watched as they aim to build on their progress and compete at a higher level.

The upcoming fixtures in the VNL, while not against the absolute top-tier teams, will provide valuable opportunities for the team to refine their skills and strategies.

The Iranian volleyball team focus on continuous improvement and development, with a bright future ahead.

Team Melli are scheduled to open Week 2 with a match against Serbia on June 25. The team will also play Argentina (June 27), Germany (June 28), the Netherlands (June 29).

