BEIJING- As part of an international media delegation, I recently had the opportunity to visit Tianjin, China — the host city of this year’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

From June 18 to 20, I joined fellow foreign journalists for the “China Up Close: Tianjin Tour,” an initiative co-hosted by China Global Television Network (CGTN) and the Tianjin Municipal People's Government. This journey was not just about exploring a city — it was about witnessing the frontlines of innovation, sustainability, and the future of global industry.

Among the many places we visited, Lenovo’s Tianjin facility left the strongest impression on me. As an Iranian journalist, I was particularly drawn to Lenovo, a brand that holds wide popularity in my home country. Iranian consumers appreciate Lenovo for its affordability, reliability, and availability — and now, after seeing their operations up close, I appreciate it for something even greater: its vision for a sustainable and intelligent future.

At the Lenovo factory in Tianjin, robotic arms assemble a laptop every 9 seconds, with annual production capacity exceeding 3 million units and an automation rate of 60% on smart production lines. This impressive level of automation reflects not only efficiency but also Lenovo’s commitment to advanced, smart manufacturing technologies.

A leader in zero-carbon manufacturing

In a world increasingly threatened by climate change, Lenovo is not just adapting to green standards — it is setting them. At its Tianjin campus, Lenovo has implemented an ambitious zero-carbon strategy that goes beyond energy savings and into true innovation. What stood out most was the way technology and sustainability were seamlessly integrated into the very fabric of the building itself.

Imagine glass panels stretching from floor to ceiling — but these are no ordinary windows. They are photovoltaic glass, capable of generating electricity from sunlight while still performing as part of the building’s structure. It’s a powerful example of how smart design can contribute to both environmental protection and operational efficiency.

For many years, the idea of zero-carbon factories was seen as idealistic, even unrealistic. Businesses feared that going green might compromise productivity or profits. But Lenovo’s experience tells a different story — one where zero-carbon isn’t a limitation but a driver of innovation and growth.

Hybrid AI: Building an intelligent ecosystem

Another major highlight of our visit was learning about Lenovo’s groundbreaking work in artificial intelligence. Their concept of hybrid AI represents a significant evolution in the way we think about intelligent systems. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions, Lenovo’s hybrid AI integrates three key layers:



-Personal AI is tailored to individual users and their daily needs.

-Enterprise AI is focused on optimizing business processes and decision-making.

-Public AI is serving broader societal applications such as urban planning, education, and healthcare.

This layered approach creates a flexible and powerful AI ecosystem that addresses challenges at every level — from personal productivity to national development. In an era where AI is rapidly transforming every industry, Lenovo’s hybrid model stands out for its balanced, inclusive, and highly practical design.

A global pioneer in green industrial transformation

Lenovo’s efforts go beyond a single factory or product line. What I witnessed in Tianjin was part of a much larger mission: to lead the global shift toward green industrial transformation. From reducing emissions and using renewable energy to building smarter AI ecosystems, Lenovo is setting a standard that many others will likely follow.

As the world looks for ways to balance economic growth with environmental responsibility, Lenovo offers a working blueprint — one built on technology, vision, and courage. Visiting the Tianjin facility wasn’t just a company tour; it was a look into the future we should all be striving for.

And for us in Iran — where Lenovo already has a strong user base — this story adds a new layer of trust and admiration. It shows that the devices we use every day are backed by a company that cares about the future of the planet, not just the bottom line.



