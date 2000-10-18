Stolen Relics Discovered in Gilan
October 19, 2000 - 0:0
TEHRAN The Gilan deputy of public relations said: "A network of smugglers of historical relics were broken up in this province this week." Khodadad Qanbarzadeh added: "The discovered relics included two pieces of spearhead, dating back to before the first millennium A.D.; two gold camel and rider statues; a stone cut in the shape of a chest; and one glass plate relating to the modern period.
According to Qanbarzadeh, the acquired relics, especially the spearheads and statues, have a historical value.
The above items were discovered on two famous members of the gang of smugglers, by the name of Hormoz and Cyrus.
According to Qanbarzadeh, the acquired relics, especially the spearheads and statues, have a historical value.
The above items were discovered on two famous members of the gang of smugglers, by the name of Hormoz and Cyrus.