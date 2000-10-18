Stolen Relics Discovered in Gilan

TEHRAN The Gilan deputy of public relations said: "A network of smugglers of historical relics were broken up in this province this week." Khodadad Qanbarzadeh added: "The discovered relics included two pieces of spearhead, dating back to before the first millennium A.D.; two gold camel and rider statues; a stone cut in the shape of a chest; and one glass plate relating to the modern period.

According to Qanbarzadeh, the acquired relics, especially the spearheads and statues, have a historical value.

The above items were discovered on two famous members of the gang of smugglers, by the name of Hormoz and Cyrus.

