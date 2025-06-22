Tehran’s Enghelab Square erupts in fury over U.S. strikes; president joins crowd

TEHRAN – Scores of Iranians filled Tehran's Enghelab Square Sunday evening, several hours after the United States dropped bombs on Iranian nuclear sites.

"Death to America!" People chanted, their voices filling the square. Others demanded that Iran hit back hard. One clear message rose above the noise again and again: "Get America out of the region!"

"They bomb us, then brag," said a man in the crowd, waving an Iranian flag. "We need an answer. Kick them out."

American B-2 bombers entered Iran's airspace in the early hours of Sunday to bomb three Iranian nuclear facilities located in Natanz, Esfahan, and Fordow. The attacks came after Israel carried out similar ones 10 days ago, with both offensives believed to have failed in dismantling the Iranian nuclear facilities, the most important of which, Fordow, placed deep under the ground and protected by a mountain. The U.S. strikes did not result in any casualties, but earlier Israeli ones, still ongoing against civilian infrastructure across Iran, resulted in the deaths of over 400 people and injury of 2000 others.

Protesters in Tehran pointed to the heavy U.S. military presence nearby. "They have 19 bases right here in West Asia," said one woman. "Forty thousand soldiers and workers, sitting on our borders. They need to go home."

The protest took an unexpected turn when President Masoud Pezeshkian showed up. He walked into the crowd without much security, letting people come close. He listened as citizens shouted their anger about the bombings. His presence gave the crowd a boost, and he later spoke briefly, echoing their call for resistance. He promised a fuller response later.

"They talk peace while dropping bombs," said an older man, watching near the square as the President moved through the people. "Him being here? It means he gets it. America broke its word. They have to leave."

It is still not clear how Iran would respond to the American aggression. But it has been pummeling the occupied territories within reprieve since the war broke out on June 13. Iranians previously warned that they would have no red lines in responding to potential U.S. attacks.