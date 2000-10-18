Real Madrid Win Thriller at the Bernabeu

MADRID Title holders Real Madrid qualified for the second phase of the Champions League with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in Group A on Tuesday.

Real could not have got off to a better start as Guti slotted home from an incisive Luis Figo cross after three minutes at the Bernabeu.

But the home side, perhaps with their minds on Saturday's Spanish League clash against Barcelona, relaxed too soon and Levekusen pressure produced mistakes in midfield.

The reward for the German side's hard work was a 19th-minute equalizer when Thomas Brdaric struck home from a corner in front of a passive Real defence.

Real were stung into action six minutes later as Figo put in a pinpoint cross to the head of Ivan Helguera. Leverkusen goalkeeper Pascal Zuberbuehler had no time to react as the lanky defender gave his team the lead once more.

Both sides continued to drive forward at every opportunity but Real put together the more fluid attacking movements.

Figo, in particular, was a constant thorn in Leverkusen's side as he repeatedly skipped past the bemused defenders.

Real lead group a with 10 points, one clear of their nearest rivals Spartak Moscow, who defeated Sporting Lisbon 3-0.

(Reuter)