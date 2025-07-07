BRICS calls Gaza 'inseparable' part of Palestine

The BRICS countries condemned the attacks on Iran, terrorism in Syria, and Israel's occupation of Syrian territory, and called Gaza an "inseparable" part of Palestine, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a joint statement released on Sunday, the group called military strikes against Iran a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

“We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since June 13, 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and express grave concern over the subsequent escalation of the security situation in the Middle East,” the joint declaration read.

The statement also emphasized the necessity to uphold nuclear safeguards and security to protect people and the environment, expressing concern over the attacks against "civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)."

“In this context, we reiterate our support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at addressing regional challenges. We call upon the United Nations Security Council to be seized of this matter,” the statement read.