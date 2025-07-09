Anniversary of Yazd’s UNESCO designation: a reminder for preserving its rich heritage

TEHRAN - Concurrent with the anniversary of the UNESCO registration of Yazd city on July 9, the deputy governor general of Yazd province called the registration an “exceptional opportunity” for preserving this valuable heritage.

Mehdi Talaei-Moqaddam added that the global Yazd can turn into a precious model for Iran’s and world’s historical cities through its authenticity and balanced and sustainable development, ISNA reported.

He said that July 9 as the anniversary of Yazd registration, is symbol of identity, authenticity and efforts of people who, for centuries, have left behind a valuable and unique legacy for Iran and the world with their love for life in the heart of the desert.

“This global registration doubles our responsibility for safeguarding this valuable texture and improving the quality of life in heart of this world heritage. With participation of people and cooperation of officials, we seek to take steps in line of preserving and reviving the historical texture of Yazd, improving urban infrastructures in keeping with the dignity of this heritage and materializing goals of Sustainable Yazd program. “

Yazd, known as city of aqueduct and contentment, city of work, kariz and thatch, house of worship, the house of knowledge, and the Hosseinieh of Iran, has throughout history, with its hardworking, noble, and faithful people, been able to demonstrate a valuable model of life in the heart of the desert, balanced development, contentment, justice, and spirituality, he said. Today, with its world registration, a unique opportunity has been provided to preserve this valuable heritage alongside sustainable development, he added.

He expressed the hope that with the unanimity, empathy, and collective efforts of the people and officials, global Yazd will continue to shine with its originality and, at the same time, with balanced and sustainable development, as a valuable model for the historical cities of Iran and the world.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) added the historical structure of Yazd in central Iran to its list of world heritage sites in 2017.

The site was inscribed as a world heritage during the 41st session of UNSCO’s World Heritage Committee in Krakow, Poland, July 9.

The historical structure of Yazd is a collection of public-religious architecture in a very large scope comprising of different Islamic architectural elements of different periods in a harmonious combination with climatic conditions.

Global registration of Yazd by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is the outcome of 10 years of tireless efforts, said director general of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization’s (ICHHTO) Office for Preserving Natural and Intellectual Heritages.

