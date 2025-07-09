Araghchi engages Saudi Crown Prince, top officials in ‘fruitful’ talks on bilateral, regional issues

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a series of high-level meetings with senior Saudi officials on Tuesday, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, to discuss bilateral relations and the evolving regional situation following recent Israeli and U.S. attacks on Iran.

The Israeli regime launched in the early hours of June 13 an unprecedented wave of aggression on Iran’s military and civilian infrastructure that claimed hundreds of lives, including women and children as well as a dozen top military brass.

U.S.-Israeli attacks against Iran placed West Asia at unprecedented risk: Araghchi

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Foreign Minister Araghchi met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday evening. The two sides reviewed the current trajectory of bilateral relations and explored avenues to strengthen cooperation.

Araghchi emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s firm commitment to enhancing relations with Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries based on principles of good neighborliness and mutual interest. He underscored Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation in economic, commercial, and cultural fields.

The Iranian foreign minister thanked Saudi Arabia for its responsible stance in condemning the recent acts of aggression against Iran. He also presented Iran’s perspective on the regional security environment following the criminal military attacks by Israel and the United States, which he noted as flagrant violations of the UN Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“These attacks have placed the entire West Asia region at unprecedented risk,” Araghchi stated, highlighting the importance of a unified regional response. He noted that the strong and coordinated condemnation from regional countries reflects a growing consensus on the need for collective action to counter the Zionist regime’s expansionist and militaristic policies.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed the improving climate of cooperation between the two Islamic powers and affirmed Saudi Arabia’s determination to continue this path. He stressed Riyadh’s commitment to expanding ties across all sectors and reiterated Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of any military aggression against Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Crown Prince emphasized that maintaining regional security and stability depends on dialogue and collaboration among neighboring countries. He added that Saudi Arabia will utilize all its capacities to prevent further escalation and pursue diplomatic solutions, expressing readiness to assist wherever possible.

Araghchi thanks Riyadh for Hajj assistance amid crisis, urges regional unity

On Tuesday evening, Foreign Minister Araghchi also held talks with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in Jeddah.

The two top diplomats exchanged views on bilateral ties and key regional developments. Araghchi expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for its excellent organization of this year’s Hajj pilgrimage and its valuable assistance in facilitating the return of Iranian pilgrims following logistical disruptions caused by recent Israeli attacks.

Reaffirming Iran’s determination to deepen ties with Saudi Arabia in all areas of mutual interest, Araghchi referred to the unified stance of regional and Islamic nations in condemning the Israeli-American military aggression against Iran. He stressed the shared responsibility of regional countries in countering the threat posed by the Israeli regime’s militarism and hegemonic ambitions.

Araghchi also condemned the continued massacre and genocide of the Palestinian people, the occupation of Islamic lands, and ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Syria—all occurring amid the silence and inaction of the UN Security Council. He described this situation as a key factor driving regional instability and held supporters of the apartheid regime accountable for enabling its crimes.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal reiterated Saudi Arabia’s principled stance, alongside other regional states, in condemning the violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He emphasized the need to prevent further escalation and confirmed Saudi Arabia’s readiness to provide assistance toward regional de-escalation.

Iran FM, Saudi Defense Minister hold strategic security talks

Earlier on Tuesday, Araghchi met with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman. The discussions focused on the positive momentum in bilateral relations and the security implications of recent Israeli and U.S. military strikes against Iran.

Araghchi welcomed the continuation of constructive security and defense consultations between the two countries, describing Prince Khalid’s recent visit to Tehran as a major step toward deepening cooperation aimed at enhancing regional peace and stability.

He strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s attack on Iran, including the targeting of peaceful nuclear facilities, calling it “an unforgivable crime and an unprecedented assault” on regional and global peace. Araghchi expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s clear and firm condemnation of the aggression.

He warned that the attacks were a direct result of the Israeli regime’s longstanding impunity for its crimes against the Palestinian people and its persistent assaults on neighboring countries. Araghchi called on regional states to take seriously the dangerous consequences of Tel Aviv’s expansionist agenda and strengthen indigenous mechanisms for regional security.

Defense Minister Prince Khalid reiterated Saudi Arabia’s rejection and condemnation of Israel’s military aggression and extended condolences over the deaths of Iranian military personnel and civilians during the attacks.

He also warned of the serious consequences of Israel’s recent violations of international law, stressing the urgent need for greater cooperation among regional countries to effectively address the sources of insecurity and instability.

Following the meetings, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson posted on social media platform X:

“FM Araghchi hold fruiteful conversations with ?Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, FM Amir Faisal bin Farhan and Defense Minister Amir Khaled bin Salman about Iran-Saudi bilateral relations and latest developments in the region."