Gaza talks at risk as Israel demands Rafah occupation and GHF continuation

Hamas negotiators are increasingly skeptical that a Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israel could be reached in the current round of talks in Doha, Middle East Eye has learned.

Sources close to Palestinian negotiators said talks remain deadlocked over at least two of four key issues.

The first is the extent of the proposed Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip during the 60-day truce. The second is the method of aid distribution.

The United States has reportedly proposed postponing discussions on these two points and instead focusing on the names of Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel in exchange for the remaining Israeli captives.

However, Palestinian negotiators believe this approach is a trap.