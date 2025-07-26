U.S. obstructing Gaza ceasefire 

TEHRAN – The Hamas resistance movement has strongly condemned recent statements by the U.S. administration about the ceasefire negotiations, accusing it of shielding the Israeli occupation regime.

Hamas reiterated its commitment to negotiations and its serious desire to reach a comprehensive agreement on ending the Israeli war on Gaza.

The resistance movement expressed surprise at the remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as earlier comments by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

The movement stated that these remarks contradict the assessments of mediators and do not reflect the reality of the negotiation process, which it said had made real progress.

It emphasized that mediating parties, especially Qatar and Egypt, have expressed their appreciation for Hamas’s serious and constructive stance.

In a press statement, Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq criticized the United States for disregarding “the real obstacle to any agreements.” He also accused the Netanyahu government of creating roadblocks, engaging in delays, and breaching prior commitments.

Al-Rishq stressed that Hamas has, from the start of the negotiations, acted with national responsibility and great flexibility.

He said the movement has been keen to reach a comprehensive agreement that would end the genocidal war and alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s population.

Al-Rishq also said Hamas’s latest response came after extensive national consultations with Palestinian factions, mediators, and friendly countries.

The official added that Hamas had engaged constructively and flexibly with all comments and suggestions raised, including those within Witkoff’s own proposal.

In its response, Hamas emphasized the need for clear and enforceable terms, particularly regarding humanitarian issues.

It called for an unimpeded flow of aid, distributed through the United Nations and its approved agencies, without interference from the Israeli occupation regime.

According to al-Rishq, Hamas also insisted on reducing the size of buffer zones where Israeli occupation forces would remain for 60 days and not allowing most displaced people to return to their homes.

Hamas also dismissed accusations by the U.S. administration that the aid intended for Gaza is stolen. These claims were baseless and recently disproven by a Reuters report citing a USAID investigation, which found no evidence linking Hamas to the misappropriation of U.S. assistance, it asserted.

Furthermore, Hamas called on the U.S. administration to stop providing political and military cover for the Israeli regime, which continues to carry out a campaign of extermination and starvation against more than two million Palestinians in Gaza under the watch of the international community.

Hamas urged Washington to pressure the Israeli regime to engage seriously in a political process that ends the genocide, leads to a fair prisoner exchange deal, and alleviates the suffering of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.

President Trump stated on Friday that “Hamas didn’t really want to make a deal. I think they want to die and it’s very, very bad. And, it got to a point where you have to finish the job. (Hamas) pulled out (of the negotiations).”

