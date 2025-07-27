Agriculture Ministry aims to implement smart irrigation on 20,000 hectares by Mar. 2026

TEHRAN - Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture plans to roll out smart irrigation systems across nearly 20,000 hectares of farmland this year, pending budget approval, a senior official said, as the country intensifies efforts to boost water efficiency in the face of ongoing drought conditions.

Fariborz Abbasi, director of the modern irrigation systems program at the Ministry's Water and Soil Department, said the target hinges on funding allocations and final coordination with the national Planning and Budget Organization.

“We’ve projected smart irrigation implementation on about 20,000 hectares of agricultural land in the current year, provided that the necessary funds are secured,” he said, according to a statement by the ministry carried by IRNA.

Abbasi noted that over the past four years, the ministry has partnered with certified research centers and knowledge-based firms to develop smart irrigation technologies. During this period, more than 100 pilot projects were carried out across various provinces to raise awareness among farmers and test the system’s effectiveness.

“The results of these pilot projects show that smart irrigation can reduce water use by around 20 percent, increase crop yields by 20 to 30 percent, and improve overall efficiency by 40 to 50 percent,” he said.

Abbasi stressed that wider adoption of smart irrigation systems will require significant financial backing. “We are committed to scaling up these technologies, but expansion will depend on adequate funding support,” he said.

EF/MA