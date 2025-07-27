"Iranian Cinema for the Homeland" program kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN – The "Iranian Cinema for the Homeland" initiative was inaugurated on Saturday with a screening of a restored version of Abbas Kiarostami's acclaimed film “Where Is the Friend’s House?”.

The event was attended by renowned Iranian figures including cinematographer and screenwriter Mahmoud Kalari and author Abdoljabar Kakai, ISNA reported.

The event, launched by the Cinema Organization of Iran (COI), aims to showcase five iconic and classic Iranian films, restored by the Iran National Film Archive. The initiative seeks to honor the rich cinematic heritage of Iran through a series of screenings and discussions, the report added.

Raed Fereidzadeh, Head of the COI, announced that the program, which commenced at the Cinema Museum, will continue across various cinemas nationwide.



The opening day featured the restored version of “Where Is the Friend’s House?”, directed and written by the late Abbas Kiarostami. The screening was followed by a panel discussion with participation from Mahmoud Kalari and Abdoljabar Kakai, moderated by Hamid Reza Modaqeq.

Produced in 1987, "Where is Friend's Home?" follows Ahmad, an eight-year-old boy living in a village in Iran who accidentally takes his friend's notebook home. Ahmad must return the notebook to his friend's home before the next day, or his friend will be expelled from school.

The story may seem simple, but Kiarostami's subtle storytelling techniques, masterful use of landscape, and understated performances elevate the film to a touching and poetic experience.

The film has received high praise from many critics and is considered one of Kiarostami's most beloved works. It is also recognized as a significant member of Iran's New Wave, a movement in Iranian cinema that rejected the commercialism of earlier Iranian cinema in favor of a more artistic and socially conscious approach to filmmaking.

Kiarostami's "Where is Friend's House?" captures the essence of Iranian village life through the lens of an innocent and charming story that is contemplative and sensitive. The film is a masterpiece that showcases Kiarostami's deep understanding of human emotions, modest filmmaking, and observation of intricate social and personal moments that go unnoticed by the world at large. The movie's simplicity is its strength and provides its viewers with a thoughtful and touching perspective of life.

"Where is Friend's House?" has won several awards since its release, including the Bronze Leopard at the Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland. The film also received the Critics' Prize at the Sao Paulo International Film Festival and the Pasinetti Award at the Venice Film Festival.

The program will proceed in the coming days with screenings of “The Stone Lion” by Masoud Jafari Jozani, “Gilaneh” by Rakhshan Bani-E'temad and Mohsen Abdolvahab, “Land of the Sun” by Ahmadreza Darvish, and “Captain Khorshid” by Nasser Taqvai, each accompanied by Q&A sessions. Started from Saturday, simultaneous screenings of these films will be held in Tehran and several other cities.

"The Stone Lion" revolves around the mysterious death of an Englishman, whose body is discovered in the Bakhtiary region, murdered with a scythe. Khoda Morad, a local craftsman known for creating stone lions, and his companion Kohyar, bury the victim’s body to conceal the crime.

As the investigation unfolds, Officer A'meri, accompanied by an English diplomat, arrives to uncover the truth behind the murder. Their inquiries lead to the arrest of Kohyar, accused of the killing. This accusation sparks tension and disputes among the villagers.

"Gilehaneh" tells the story set against the backdrop of New Year’s Eve during the Iran-Iraq war, as Tehran faces relentless missile attacks. The film follows Gilaneh, a solitary middle-aged villager, who faces the harsh realities of war by sending her son to the frontlines. Simultaneously, she embarks on a journey with her daughter to Tehran in search of her son-in-law, who has illegally deserted his military service.

Set against the backdrop of the Iran-Iraq War, “Land of the Sun” depicts the harrowing chaos at a hospital in Khorramshahr, surrounded and attacked from land and air by Iraqi forces. Led by the young and determined Jahan Ara, efforts are made to evacuate the injured, women, and medical staff via ambulance. However, during the escape, they face continuous attacks, resulting in casualties and the scattering of survivors across the city. Among them are the ambulance driver, Dr. Kasra—a widower contemplating surrender for safety and financial reasons—a nurse named Hanieh who is accompanied by two infants, a captain, and an Iraqi officer who has been taken prisoner.

"Captain Khorshid" tells the story of a one-handed sailor who, facing harsh living conditions in his village, is coerced into smuggling exiled criminals out of the area. Initially reluctant, Khorshid agrees to the dangerous mission. However, the journey takes a dark turn when the criminals commit murder, steal the funds, and turn against him. In a fierce confrontation, Khorshid single-handedly defeats the criminals but succumbs to his injuries.

