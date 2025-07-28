TEDPIX drops 42,778 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 42,778 points to 2.768 million on Monday, which is the third day of the Iranian calendar week.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

In late March, the head of the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) outlined the five major plans for enhancing efficiency and transparency in the capital market in the current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 21.

Hojatollah Seyedi outlined five initiatives for the capital market this year, which include expanding the market through initial public offerings (IPOs), especially company-project listings, and increasing the capital of listed companies.

He expressed hope that the number of companies in the capital market would exceed 1,000 this year (currently there are over 700 companies).

MA