NPC to add 10m tons to petrochemical output by March 2026

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) will bring 19 petrochemical projects online by the end of the current Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2026), adding 10 million tons to its annual production capacity, a senior official said.

Ahmad Jalilianfar, Director of Projects at NPC, said the new projects include both production units and feedstock supply developments. Several projects such as Apadana Petrochemical, Dehloran Petro-Refinery, Kimia Dalahoo, and the flare gas recovery unit at East Karoun are already producing commercially, though not officially inaugurated.

“These projects are aligned with efforts to complete the value chain and enhance feedstock security. Only one of them—Apadana Petrochemical—is based on natural gas feedstock,” he said in an interview with Shana.

Among the key projects nearing or entering commercial operation are the first phase of the East Karoun flare gas recovery plan, Dehloran petro-refinery, Kimia Petro-Entekhab Isfahan and Kimia Dalahoo polystyrene units, and Apadana Petrochemical.

He noted that other key projects include the Kangan Olefins complex, Bushehr Petrochemical’s MEG unit, the Sadaf Asaluyeh synthetic rubber plant, and the Salman Farsi PDH project.

Two new gas turbines with a total capacity of 366 megawatts are also scheduled to come online by mid-September in Makran and Asaluyeh. A water desalination unit using reverse osmosis technology is being phased in, with full operation expected by October.

EF/MA