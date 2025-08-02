Iran lose to France in 2025 FIVB Boys’ U19 World Championship semis

TEHRAN – Iran failed to book their place in the 2025 FIVB Boys’ U19 World Championship finals, losing to France 3-1 (14-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19) on Saturday.

Daniel Iyegbekedo led France with 18 points, while Iran's Amirmohammad Rafiei scored 15 points.

Earlier in the day, Poland defeated Spain 3-0 to qualify for the final match.

Adel Gholami’s boys will play Spain in bronze medal match on Sunday, while France face Poland in the final.

Uzbekistan hosts the Championship from 24 July to 3 August in Tashkent, with preparations supported by the FIVB Volleyball Empowerment program through 12 months of coaching support, event equipment, and three knowledge transfer programs.