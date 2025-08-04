Iran’s road transit surpasses 5m tons in 4 months

TEHRAN - More than 5.1 million tons of goods transited through Iran's road network during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 20–July 21), according to the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization.

Javad Hedayati, director general of the organization’s Transit and International Transport Office, said the volume was recorded through nearly 232,000 truck trips, signaling the continued role of Iran’s land routes in regional trade logistics.

He noted that approximately 4.88 million tons of goods were moved through Iran’s land borders—775,391 tons inbound via over 35,000 road trips and more than 4.1 million tons outbound through close to 176,000 trips.

Highlighting the role of the private sector, Hedayati said around 2,490 companies are active in international freight transport, along with 60 firms and branches in the international passenger transport sector.

He added that over 40,000 commercial vehicles—with an average operational age of 12 years—currently serve Iran’s international corridors. Additionally, more than 51,000 licensed drivers are engaged in cross-border trade.

Iran currently operates 26 land border terminals across 12 provinces, facilitating both passenger and cargo exchanges with neighboring countries.

Iran’s geographical position makes it a vital transit hub linking Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Persian Gulf, and South Asia. Amid efforts to revive and expand trade routes like the International North–South Transit Corridor (INSTC), Iran is investing in road and rail infrastructure to enhance its transit capacity and regional connectivity.

EF/MA