Overhaul of phases 19 offshore platforms at South Pars completed

TEHRAN - The overhaul of the offshore platforms in phase 19 of Iran’s South Pars gas field has been successfully completed, Shana reported.

As reported, the four gas platforms of this project have been put back into production after completing the repair procedures and achieving maximum production.

It took 14,475 man-hours to complete the overhaul program for these four platforms in 14 working days.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf water, is divided into 24 standard phases of development in the first stage. Most of the phases are fully operational at the moment.

The huge offshore field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which are in Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

