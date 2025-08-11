Police seize over 113 tons of narcotics since March

TEHRAN – The Iranian anti-narcotics police have seized more than 113,278 tons of narcotics since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21), seventy-five percent of which were discovered in the eastern provinces of the country.

Benefiting from modern technologies, the police have also dismantled 816 drug trafficking bands, and seized 292 weapons, as well as 6,502 vehicles carrying drugs, IRNA reported.

Eleven online bands were also disrupted, with the seizure of 292 kilograms of narcotics.

‘National heroes’

Martyrs and war veterans who have sacrificed their lives in the fight against narcotics to ensure the security and safety of people are the national heroes, Brigadier General Hossein Zolfaqari, the secretary general of the Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ), said in June.

Thanks to their efforts, the anti-narcotics police are capable of taking more effective national and international measures in the fight against drugs. They are symbols of perseverance and determination who truly deserve to be respected and appreciated, ILNA quoted Zolfaqari as saying.

The official made the remarks on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, which is marked on June 26 every year.

Enumerating on Iran’s role in combating narcotics, the official said, Iran plays a critical role in the global fight against drugs. Due to its proximity to Afghanistan, the country has constantly faced many challenges.

However, counter-narcotics and security forces have done their best, carrying out numerous extensive operations over the years to thwart smugglers and their networks. The martyrdom of 3,800 individuals and the injuries of 12,000 others highlight the country’s determination to combat narcotics and drug-related crimes.

DCHQ, in cooperation with governmental and non-governmental organizations, has taken different measures such as implementing preventive programs, supporting addicts, and developing treatment centres.

World Drug Day, or the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, aims to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse. This year’s World Drug Day calls for investment in prevention, including justice, education, health care, and alternative livelihoods — the building blocks of sustainable resilience.

This year’s campaign, “Break the cycle. Stop Organized Crime,” highlighted the need for coordinated long-term action to break the cycle of organized crime and drug trafficking by addressing root causes, investing in prevention, and building stronger health, education, and social systems.

MT/MG