Five countryside destinations for traveling in summer

TEHRAN-- Summer always invites you to a short but profound journey into the hidden beauties of Iran.

This land, with its lesser-seen treasures, from ancient caves that hold the secrets of history to desert valleys and cool countryside destinations that bring peace to the soul, is home to destinations that each have a unique story, Khabar Online wrote.

Karaftoo cave

Karaftoo cave, located 70 kilometers from Divan-Darreh city in Kordestan province, is one of the most amazing caves of the country with its natural halls and ancient carvings. If you drive from Divan-Darreh to Karaftoo cave road, you will reach there in an hour.

The cool weather of the cave creates an ideal atmosphere for guided tours, photography of limestone columns and historical inscriptions, and discovery of its ancient history.

Entrance fees, parking and small cafes are available on the site, and Divan-Darreh restaurants serve local dishes such as Khalal stew and Dokhineh. On the cave paths, do not deviate from the marked paths and wear suitable shoes to avoid slipping. Karaftoo, with its underground secrets, invites you to a different adventure in the heart of Kordestan's history.

Subatan country

Subatan country is located 36 kilometers from Lisar in Talesh, Gilan province. With green plains and cool weather, it is one of the most pristine countryside destinations in the country. It is an ideal site for walking, taking photos from wooden huts, and purchasing local products such as honey and so on.

You can stay in tribal tents or near a waterfall. There are eco-lodges and local huts in Subatan. Also, Lisar restaurants serve local dishes such as Taleshi kebab and Baqali Qatoq.

The countryside routes may be uneven, so wear appropriate footwear and watch out for morning fog.

Subatan land, with its cool weather, invites you to a paradise in heart of Alborz mountain range.

Sar-e Aqa Seyyed village

Sar-e Aqa Seyyed is a village in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, western Iran. Earth-colored houses are stacked on top of one another so that the roof of one house forms the pathway for the next.

The village, which is in the heart of the Zagros mountain range, is named after Aqa Seyyed shrine. Most of the houses are windowless and only have doors. The village has a population of around 3,000 who are mostly living on husbandry and agriculture. They are very hardworking.

In summer, it is a pleasure to wander the winding alleys, take photos of the lush scenery, and buy local products such as fresh dairy products and Bakhtiari bread. You can chat with the warm-hearted locals and hear stories of the Bakhtiari tribe. Eco-lodges are available in the village and mountain restaurants with dishes such as Bakhtiari kebab are available. The mountain paths can be narrow and uneven, so wear suitable shoes and be careful not to slip.

Ab Sefid waterfall

Ab Sefid waterfall is located 50 kilometers from Aligudarz, Lorestan province. With its cool water and green forests, Ab Sefid is one of the most pristine waterfalls of Iran.

In warm days of summer, its coolness creates an ideal atmosphere for taking photos, hiking, and resting in the shade of trees. You can purchase foods like wild honey from local sellers.

Basic amenities such as parking are available nearby, and Aligudarz restaurants serve local dishes such as Lorestani kebab. The path to the waterfall can be slippery, so wear suitable footwear and avoid swimming in deep pools without supervision.

Filband

Located in the clouds, Filband is one of the most captivating villages in Mazandaran province. It is located 60 kilometers from Amol. Situated at a high altitude of 2,300 meters, travelers can experience the surreal sight of clouds passing below them, creating a dreamlike atmosphere. On clear, sunny days, the panoramic views of lush green fields and enchanting forests surrounding the village are truly extraordinary.

The village's serene setting makes it a perfect getaway from the fast-paced urban lifestyle. Witnessing the sunrise or sunset from Filband is an unforgettable experience, especially when the sunlight bathes the clouds in stunning colors. The ideal times to visit the village are during spring and summer when nature is at its most vibrant.

Eco-lodges in Filband and Amol restaurant serves cuisines such as stuffed chicken and kebab.

KD

