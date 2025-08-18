Zelenskyy and European leaders will meet with Trump on ending Russia’s war

Ukraine’s future could hinge on a hastily assembled White House meeting on Monday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives with a high-profile group of European leaders to present a united front against Russia to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Excluded from Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday in Alaska, these officials aim to safeguard Ukraine and the continent from any widening aggression by Moscow, AP reported.

The gathering reflects both progress and unease following the Friday summit, with Europe’s leaders converging on Washington in a rare display of diplomatic force to protect Ukraine’s interests.

Ahead of the talks, Trump appeared to pressure Zelenskyy to make concessions, suggesting Ukraine could not regain Crimea—annexed by Russia in 2014, sparking a conflict that escalated into the 2022 invasion. On Sunday night, Trump wrote on social media that Zelenskyy “can end the war with Russia almost immediately” if he chooses, adding there would be “no going into NATO by Ukraine” and claiming Crimea was “given” to Russia during the Obama era.

Those attending the meeting include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Discussions will center on potential NATO-like security guarantees to ensure any peace with Russia is durable. While Putin rejects Ukraine’s NATO membership, Trump’s team says he may be open to allies committing to defend Ukraine if attacked.



