Opportunity available for 1m pilgrims to reside in holy city of Mashhad: deputy minister

TEHRAN—Deputy Tourism Minister Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpei gave news of the possibility of providing accommodation for one million people in the holy city of Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province, during the last days of the month of Safar, which coincides with the anniversary of the demise of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the martyrdom of Imam Hassan (AS), and the martyrdom of Imam Reza (AS).

Addressing the meeting of representatives of the member agencies of the Central Headquarters for the Coordination of Travel Services and the online presence of the secretaries of the executive headquarters of travel services, which was held with the theme of brainstorming and planning to provide better services to travelers and also the well-being of pilgrims during the mourning holidays at the end of Safar at the Secretariat of the Central Headquarters for the Coordination of Travel Services in the Persian Gulf Hall of the Tourism Department, he said: “During the upcoming holidays, pilgrims will travel to the holy city of Mashhad and the provinces along the route, including Semnan, Golestan, North Khorasan, South Khorasan, and Sistan-Baluchestan, and due to the coincidence of the holidays, the northern provinces will also enjoy a high volume of travel,” Mehr news agency reported.

Emphasizing the activation of the administrative headquarters of travel services, especially in the provinces along the route of pilgrims to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), he said that fortunately, in addition to the extensive activity of the executive headquarters and the establishment of interaction and consensus among departments, as well as according to reports received from relevant administrative institutions, there is no shortage of required items and fuel, and by meeting the extensive needs in various fields, the dignity of pilgrims and travelers has been taken into account.

According to the head of the Central Headquarters for the Coordination of Travel Services, there is full readiness to carry out safe, peaceful and secure trips to the intended destinations.

Mohseni Bandpei also emphasized: “Our estimate is to provide accommodation for one million people in the holy city of Mashhad on a day-to-day basis. Approximately, the beds in official residences, including hotels and hotel apartments are about 273,000.

Also, 375,000 beds in government units, including schools and pilgrimage centers, have been taken over, to which ecotourism accommodation units will also be added, he said.

Active eco-lodges in the six provinces of Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, South Khorasan, Semnan, Golestan, and Sistan-Baluchestan have announced their readiness to cooperate fully in rendering discounts as well as hosting and accepting pilgrims.

The National Travel System with the number 09629 under the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI), in addition to guiding tourists, providing necessary information, and receiving complaints and suggestions, has the ability to communicate directly with audiences and tourists, and has the ability to convey important points in pilgrims' decision-making, including introducing new routes, the status of emergency accommodations, etc., by sending messages, he added.

“We should cooperate during the upcoming peak travel periods. All the administrative institutions should help each other and create conditions so that, while reducing the number of tragic road accidents, we can witness the satisfaction of tourists and pilgrims to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS).”

Also, in this meeting, each of the managers of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Departments, as secretaries of the administrative headquarters of the province's travel services, also presented a report online, listing their accommodation, emergency accommodation, and reception capacities, and expressing their readiness to properly host tourists and pilgrims during the mourning time and the end of Safar holidays.

The provinces of Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, South Khorasan, Semnan, Golestan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Gilan, and Mazandaran were also present in this webinar.

In this meeting, each of the representatives of the administrative agencies of the Central Headquarters for Travel Services Coordination, including the Interior Ministry, the Civil Aviation Organization, the Railways, the Meteorology Department, the Rescue and Relief Organization, the Traffic Police, and the Emergency Services, each presented separate reports and explained the measures and plans taken towards interaction, synergy, and worthy accompaniment of pilgrims and tourists.

Controlling the prices, directing the transport fleet to busy routes, increasing flight routes and the frequency of train movements to the holy city of Mashhad, conducting joint surveillance patrols on service units, inspecting prayer rooms and health services along the route, and setting up processions and information bases with the aim of encouraging drivers to stop along the route and ensuring security and health, were some of the reports presented by service agencies to pilgrims across the country.

