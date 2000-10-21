Mixed Reaction to Polish EBRD Appointee

WARSAW The surprise appointment of National Bank of Poland (NBP) President Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz to the post of vice president of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has drawn mixed reaction in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Jerzy Buzek said on Saturday that the appointment, announced on Friday, was good news for Poland's cooperation with the EBRD.

"This will be good for Poland, because we will have someone who understands our problems, our abilities in this important bank and will be able to facilitate our cooperation with it," Buzek told Polish radio.

But with no obvious NBP successor in sight, analysts are taking a decidedly more cautious view on the effect Gronkiewicz-Waltz's departure may have at home.

Some say it risks turbulence in Poland's tight monetary policy at a time when the country's relatively high current accounts deficit and inflation level are rocking the boat in this sensitive emerging market.

Although the strengthening of Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) has curbed the direct influence of the NBP chief on setting monetary policy, analysts say markets remain sensitive to the signals sent out by the central bank head.

"For the last eight years Gronkiewicz-Waltz was seen as the guardian of the NBP's strict policy of lowering inflation, when she will be gone it could send signals of uncertainty," Krzysztof Borusowski, an analyst for the Warsaw-based independent Adam Smith Center liberal think tank, told Deutsche presse-agentur, DPA.

Economic matters aside, Gronkiewicz-Waltz's departure is also likely to create waves on Poland's political stage, polarized between the vulnerable right-wing solidarity bloc (AWS) minority government and the ex-communist democratic left alliance opposition.

Under Polish law, the candidate for NBP president proposed by the president must be approved in Parliament by a simple majority.

Any candidate proposed by Poland's recently re-elected President Aleksander Kwasniewski will have to find favour with the AWS and its former coalition partner the liberal centrist freedom union (UW), holding the key votes for the new appointment and preferring a tight- fisted policy approach.

But the SLD-linked Kwasniewski may come under pressure from his leftist opposition allies, tipped to win next year's parliamentary election, to choose a candidate reflecting their own less hawkish views.

The uncertainty over a new bank chief also further destabilizes the already precarious position of the unpopular solidarity bloc (AWS)-led minority government torn by infighting in its parliamentary caucus and threatened with a possible no-confidence vote over the 2001 draft budget.

President Kwasniewski announced Saturday he intends to begin consultations on finding a candidate for NBP chief with all major parties in Parliament next week.

Speculation in the Polish media Saturday named three former finance ministers, including the SLD-allied Professor Marek Belka and the liberal UW allied professors Jerzy Osiatynski and Leszek Balcerowicz, the latter regarded as the architect of Poland's successful 1990's economic reforms.

(DPA)