Gilan’s tourism potential could rival oil revenues, minister says

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts said on Saturday that the northern province of Gilan has the capacity to generate revenues on par with oil if investment in tourism infrastructure is prioritized.

Speaking at an administrative meeting in Lahijan, Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri highlighted Gilan’s unique natural and cultural assets, saying the province could become a major hub for both domestic and international tourism.

“Unlike many provinces that need extensive promotion, Gilan by itself attracts visitors with its scenic landscapes, historical fabric, and rich culture,” Salehi-Amiri said. “What is required is the development of infrastructure and ensuring the safety of tourists.”

The minister added that Iran should focus more on attracting foreign tourists and that provincial tourism strategies must follow this approach. He praised the role of Gilan’s residents and provincial leadership in managing an influx of visitors during a recent 12-day conflict with the Zionist regime of Israel, saying the province handled the situation without shortages or difficulties.

Gilan’s Governor-General Hadi Haqshenas also addressed the meeting, noting that recent visits by the tourism minister had led to tangible results, including the establishment of an anthropology museum and the official recognition of the Siyahkal Museum.

Haqshenas pointed to Lahijan’s cultural and historical heritage, calling for international registration of its landmark sites to attract global attention. He cited prominent figures from the city, including Sheikh Zahed Gilani, mentor of Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili, and Mohammad Mirza Kashef al-Saltaneh, known as the “father of Iranian tea.”

The governor-general added that tourism, alongside agriculture and industry, could provide Gilan with sustainable income. He also noted that international flights to the province had returned to pre-war levels, a development he said would boost foreign tourism.

The session also resulted in an agreement for the municipality of Siyahkal to transfer ownership of a Qajar-era house to the Cultural Heritage Department for restoration and conversion into a museum.

Gilan is known for its tourist attractions and warm-hearted and hospitable people. The people of Gilan from different ethnic groups, including Gilak, Talesh, and Tat, have come together and formed a very rich and diverse culture and customs.

The northern region was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenian, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanian empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE. The subsequent Arab conquest of Iran led to the rise of many local dynasties, and Gilan acquired an independent status that continued until 1567.

Besides, its sophisticated capital city of Rasht has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action–it's the largest and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain, including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz range.

