TEHRAN - In a dramatic political development exposing deep divisions within Europe over Israel's military actions in Gaza, the Netherlands' caretaker government has been thrown into crisis following the resignation of multiple ministers in protest at its failure to impose meaningful sanctions on Israel.

The mass resignation, led by Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, is the most significant political fallout within a European government directly linked to disagreement over policy toward Gaza. It comes amid the UN-backed famine designation, the deaths of more than 62,700 Palestinians, over 158,000 injuries, and mounting calls for international accountability.

I. How many Dutch ministers resign, and who is most important figure?

All ministers and state secretaries from the centrist New Social Contract (NSC) party — nine in total — resigned. This included Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Social Affairs Minister Eddy van Hijum, Interior Minister Judith Uitermark, Education Minister Eppo Bruins, Health Minister Daniëlle Jansen, and four state secretaries. Veldkamp, a former ambassador to Israel from 2011 to 2015 and a central figure in shaping Dutch foreign policy on the conflict, is widely seen as the most significant figure to step down.

II. What is the reason for their resignation?

The resignations followed failed efforts to implement stronger sanctions against Israel in response to its military operations in Gaza and its expanding settlement activity in the West Bank. Veldkamp said he faced “resistance” inside the cabinet to measures he proposed, which included an import ban on goods from Israeli settlements, entry bans for far-right Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, suspension of certain military export licenses, and a push to freeze the EU–Israel trade agreement. The move came as UN experts confirmed Gaza City’s famine as “entirely man-made.”

III. Why couldn’t the Dutch government sanction Israel?

Coalition leaders claimed their hands were tied by the need for consensus within the caretaker government, but this explanation has been widely criticized as a political choice rather than an unavoidable legal barrier. The liberal People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) and the populist Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB) blocked proposals for stronger measures, effectively shielding Israel from consequences despite mounting evidence of war crimes in Gaza. At the European Union level, foreign policy decisions do require unanimity, and Germany’s opposition has been used in The Hague as further justification for inaction. Critics point out, however, that the Netherlands has in the past taken unilateral stances that went beyond the EU line when it suited its interests, and that nothing in EU treaties compels it to remain passive in the face of mass civilian deaths. For many, the refusal to act reflects political will — or the lack of it — rather than an absence of options.

IV. Will resignations lead to collapse of government?

No. The administration has been in caretaker mode since the coalition’s collapse in June over immigration disputes. Elections are already scheduled for October 29. However, the walkout leaves major ministries leaderless and reduces the government’s diplomatic weight, particularly in foreign affairs.

V. How have Palestinians and the Dutch public reacted?

Hamas welcomed the resignations as “courageous and ethical” and called on other governments to follow suit. In the Netherlands, large-scale protests have been held in support of sanctions against Israel, including a June march in The Hague that drew between 100,000 and 150,000 participants. Polls across the European Union show majority support for arms embargoes and sanctions, underscoring a gap between public sentiment and official policy.

VI. Could this shift Europe’s approach to Israel?

The resignations may add to mounting European unease, but a wholesale policy shift remains uncertain. While some EU members — such as Spain, Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia — have recently recognized Palestine or imposed limited arms restrictions, the bloc as a whole has avoided sweeping sanctions. Foreign Minister Veldkamp, despite leading the walkout, told Israel’s Channel-12 he “remains committed to Israel’s security and future,” framing his criticism at Prime Minister Netanyahu and the far-right members of his coalition. His stance reflects a broader European pattern: voicing loud, selective disapproval of current Israeli policy in Gaza — particularly the offensive in Gaza City and the famine it has caused — while carefully avoiding any challenge to the deeper political, military, and economic ties that bind Europe to Israel.