West Azarbaijan tourism industry to boom

TEHRAN—Tourism industry in West Azarbaijan province will be overhauled in near future through boosting the infrastructures and exploiting the projects, said Morteza Safari, the head of West Azarbaijan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department.

According to ISNA, he said on September 28 that tourism thrives in light of security in society, adding that if in the past, the tourism sector was not given the attention it should have, today, tourism has been added to the development discourse of West Azarbaijan."

He also said that for using this potential, tourism activists must unite and learn that the development of the tourism industry requires collective and team work.

Safari stated that tourism is a revenue-generating industry that requires up-to-date knowledge and skills to operate. For example, in provincial accommodation and catering units, although the quality of food is at a high level, there is a weakness in the way the staff arranges and serves food, and their behavior is a form of disrespect for the customer, which is effective in reducing the number of customers and tourists, he added.

Safari said that for achieving development, first the mindset of growth and development must be created in the minds, and if this growth is created, development will happen.

He continued that currently, 11 hotels are under construction in the province, and after an investment opportunities conference, a ground-breaking ceremony was held for a five-star hotel project in Mahabad and a commercial and tourism complex in Miandoab, an investor has announced to build a five-star hotel in Urmia in near future.

Safari noted that 52 projects are being implemented by the private sector, and in addition, the organization, restoration, and restoration of historical monuments and access routes to tourist attractions are being carried out by an office in charging restoring the historical monuments.

“We ranked first in the country in the allocation of provincial funds last year, which is unique in its kind.”

He said the global dossier for the village of Hasanlu in Naghadeh has been prepared and this village is currently among the eight villages nominated for UNESCO registration, and hopes for the registration of this village are high.

KD

